Bears cut Jesper Horsted with failed physical, claim Rysen John

The Bears claimed tight end Rysen John off waivers from the Giants.

John, 24, spent last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He arrived in the NFL by way of Canada.

The Simon Fraser graduate was selected in the third round of the 2020 CFL draft. He went unselected in the NFL draft that same year.

The Bears cut tight end Jesper Horsted with a failed physical designation to make room for John’s arrival.

Horsted has appeared in 13 games with one start, catching 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns. he played seven games during the 2021 season after spending all of 2020 and most of 2019 on the team’s practice squad.

