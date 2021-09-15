Bears cut Jake Butt from retired list, Jerrell Freeman from suspended list

The Bears made a pair of procedural moves Wednesday: They cut tight end Jake Butt from the reserve/retired list and linebacker Jerrell Freeman from the reserve/suspended list.

Butt retired this summer, a month after signing a one-year deal with the Bears. He said he had lost his passion for the game after four injury-plagued NFL seasons.

Butt tore an ACL during spring drills his sophomore season at Michigan and then tore the other one in his final game at Michigan. Still, the Broncos drafted him in the fifth round in 2017. Butt missed his rookie year and then tore his ACL again in September 2018. His knee issues kept him out in 2019, and he played five games last season before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

In all, Butt underwent six knee surgeries. He made 10 catches for 90 yards in eight regular-season appearances.

Freeman retired from the NFL in 2018 after receiving a 10-game suspension. The NFL’s Wednesday transactions list him as suspended for at least a year.

Freeman signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Bears in 2016 but was suspended four games that year, then placed on injured reserve after playing just one game in 2017.

