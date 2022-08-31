Bears cut CB Duke Shelley, OL Zachary Thomas

It’s been a busy day for the Chicago Bears as they rework their initial 53-man roster after being awarded a league-high six players off of waivers.

After waiving former seventh-round nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, the Bears have also parted ways with cornerback Duke Shelley and rookie offensive lineman Zachary Thomas, according to Aaron Wilson.

Tonga was waived to make way for new nose tackle Arman Watts, who was a surprise cut by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. After claiming former first-round offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, Thomas was an expected cut at offensive line. The Bears also claimed cornerback Josh Blackwell, which explains Shelley’s release.

Bears cut Duke Shelley, Zach Thomas, Khyiris Tonga, per league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2022

The Bears still have three moves to make in order to get their roster down to 53 players. One of those is expected to be placing wide receiver N’Keal Harry on injured reserve, where he would have to miss the first four games of the regular season.

