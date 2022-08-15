The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster.

Taylor signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of Northern Arizona this year. He played 12 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps against the Chiefs in Chicago’s preseason opener, but did not record any tackles.

After the cut to 85 players, NFL teams will have a week to decide on five more players to drop from the roster. The final cut to 53 players will come on August 30.

Bears cut Carson Taylor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk