Bears cut Buster Skrine

The Bears are saying goodbye to their veteran nickel cornerback.

Buster Skrine is being released, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Skrine played 52 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps and 18 percent of their special teams snaps last season despite missing the final month with a concussion.

By releasing Skrine, the Bears are saving more than $2 million on their 2021 salary cap.

Skrine turns 32 next month, and his history of concussions is worrisome, so it’s unclear what his future will hold.

