Bears cut Bradley Sowell, again

Once again, the Bears have removed from the roster their unofficial 54th man.

Tight end Bradley Sowell was waived on Saturday, a week after he’d last been waived. Just like last week, his roster spot was filled by linebacker James Vaughters, who was elevated from the practice squad.

It’s a simple maneuver. Sowell doesn’t have practice-squad eligibility, Vaughters does. So the Bears sign Sowell to the active roster during the week, sign Vaughters to the practice squad, cut Sowell on Saturday, and promote Vaughters.

Lather, rinse, repeat — until another team claims one of them on waivers. Sowell has now been released five times by the Bears this season.

The Bears also formalized the release of running back Mike Davis, replacing him on the roster by promoting running back Ryan Nall from the practice squad.