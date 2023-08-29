Bears cut 2023 draft picks Travis Bell, Kendall Williamson en route to 53-man roster

Two members of the Bears' 2023 draft class failed to make the cut to 53 players on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have waived seventh-round defensive tackle Travis Bell and seventh-round safety Kendall Williamson. Eight other draft picks did make the initial 53-man roster in Chicago.

Bell and Williamson will be eligible to be claimed off of waivers along with linebackers Micah Baskerville, DeMarquis Gates, Davion Taylor, Barrington Wade, and Mykal Walker; fullback Robert Burns; tight ends Stephen Carlson and Lachlan Pitts; cornerbacks Macon Clark, Michael Ojemudia and Kindle Vildor; offensive linemen Kellen Diesch, Dieter Eiselen, Bobby Haskins, Josh Lugg, Roy Mbaeteka, and Logan Stenberg; defensive linemen Trevis Gipson, Jalen Harris, D'Anthony Jones, and Bravvion Roy; running back Trestan Ebner; and safety Bralen Trahan.

The Bears confirmed the release of quarterback Nathan Peterman. Defensive tackle Andrew Brown, tackle Aviante Collins, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., and wide receiver Nsimba Webster were also released. Wide receiver Isaiah Ford was placed on injured reserve.

All of those departures leave the Bears with 52 players. The Bears have the top waiver position in the league, so the makeup of that roster is sure to change come Wednesday.

