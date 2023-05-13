Bears will have crossover practices with Colts during preseason

Bears will have practices with Colts during preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts will host joint practices the week they face off during the upcoming NFL preseason, according to the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer.

The Bears have a strong connection with the Colts, considering Matt Eberflus and parts of his staff came from the Colts. Eberflus was the defensive coordinator of the Colts from 2018-19.

The faceoffs should be interesting, considering each team is going through its trials and tribulations.

The Bears are expecting growth and improvement from Justin Fields. They're also getting the chance to see their revamped roster take action on the field against a venerable defense in the Colts.

The Colts, on the other hand, will have all eyes on Anthony Richardson, the quarterback from Florida they drafted with the No. 4 pick in the draft. How will he respond to the tenacious Bears' defense in hypothetical scrimmages? And during their preseason contest?

Football is right around the corner.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.