Bears-Cowboys injury report: Prince Amukamara DNP in Monday’s practice

The Bears injury report for the beginning of Week 14 ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys shows that DB Prince Amukamara didn't participate in Monday's practice (hamstring).

Amukamara had five combined tackles during Week 13's win against the Lions, but was seen with trainers following a play during the game.

Prince Amukamara walks off the field with trainers after that play. David Blough might be looking Kevin Toliver's way here... — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) November 28, 2019

Braunecker (concussion), Taylor Gabriel (concussion), and Bobby Massie (ankle) had all been unable to practice since Week 13, after sustaining injuries during the Bears' Week 12 face-off against the Giants. Danny Trevathan (elbow) has been out of practice since Week 10 after injuring his elbow during the Bears' first game against the Lions earlier this season.

Bears-Cowboys injury report: Prince Amukamara DNP in Mondays practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago