Bears-Cowboys injury report: Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch will not play

Week 14's game between the Bears (6-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) won't be short on the drama. While the Bears injured list hasn't changed significantly since last reported yesterday, with Bilal Nichols (knee) having limited participation in Tuesday's practice, it has been announced that Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will not play this Thursday at Soldier Field.

The 23-year-old has a history of neck injuries and has been unable play since the Cowboy's Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions.

When asked about missing yet another game on 1310 The Ticket, Vander Esch responded that "I want to be able to play for 10 or 12 years, not four."

Vander Esch was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

