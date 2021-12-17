Bears COVID-19 list grows, Andy Dalton, Duke Shelley added

Bears add Andy Dalton, Duke Shelly to COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The COVID-19 outbreak among Bears players and coaches worsened on Friday, as the team announced backup quarterback Andy Dalton, and starting nickel corner Duke Shelley were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of Friday afternoon, the Bears had 13 players in COVID protocols, and all three coordinators. Besides Dalton and Shelley, the players sidelined by the virus are Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman, Larry Borom, Jesse James, Artie Burns, Mario Edwards Jr., Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Ryan Nall, Sam Kamara and Isaiah Coulter.

One bit of good news is that backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

The Bears are not alone in their COVID-19 outbreak. Several teams are dealing with spikes in the virus, which forced the NFL to postpone three of its games by two days. The Bears-Vikings game was not included on that list, but if the outbreak at Halas Hall worsens, postponing their Monday Night Football game is not out of the question.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!