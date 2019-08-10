Bears could be trade partners for Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik

The Ravens have two good kickers in training camp. Some teams don’t have one. Which means Baltimore may be in the rare position to acquire a draft pick in a trade for an undrafted kicker who wasn’t going to make the roster anyway.

That kicker is Kaare Vedvik, who looked very good last preseason before getting hurt off the field, and is looking very good this preseason as well. Unfortunately for Vedvik, he has almost no chance of making the Ravens’ roster because they have Justin Tucker, one of the best kickers in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fortunately for the Ravens, some teams may be interested in Vedvik. One of those teams, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, is the Jets. But the Jets believe the Bears will trade for him. Jamison Hensley of ESPN also reported that the Bears could target Vedvik.

“I don’t really ever think about that,” Vedvik said. “I’m focused on playing the game. That’s it. Teams that are interested, they talk to coach, the head honcho. I’m just going to play the game.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said he thinks they’ll trade Vedvik, so the Ravens are making no secret of their intentions. The only question is what they can get for him.

Finding a reliable kicker has been a major focus of the Bears’ offseason after their postseason ended with Cody Parkey missing a potential game-winner in a loss to the Eagles. The Bears currently have two kickers, Elliott Fry and Eddy Pineiro. If one of them does enough to earn the kicking job, the Ravens will lose a potential trade partner. But if Vedvik continues to kick as he has thus far in his preseason appearances, the Bears may be on the phone.