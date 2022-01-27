Bears could target Eagles’ Kevin Patullo for offensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears finally have their new head coach in former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. The 51-year old Eberflus will reportedly become the 18th head coach in team history and is the first major move by new general manager Ryan Poles.

With Eberflus now on board, the question now becomes who will be on his staff, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Eberflus may look to Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo to become the team’s new offensive coordinator.

With the #Bears having finalized their deal with Matt Eberflus, what’s next for Justin Fields is a big question. #Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is a name to watch for new OC. https://t.co/6qpqk3yij7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Patullo and Eberflus worked together with the Colts from 2018-20. While Eberflus manned the defense, Patullo was the wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019. He transitioned to the pass game specialist in 2020, working with Philip Rivers in his lone season as a Colt.

Patullo then joined Eagles coach Nick Siriani in Philadelphia in the same role this past season, tutoring Jalen Hurts. The Eagles ranked near the bottom of the league in passing yards per game this past season, averaging just over 200 yards per game.

Patullo also has had coaching stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets, working in various offensive roles through the late 2000s and 2010s, as well as some college stops as well. He has been coaching in some capacity since 2007.

Eberflus and the Bears will be looking for someone who can not only lead an effective NFL offense, but can also get the most out of quarterback Justin Fields. With Patullo’s experiences with other NFL quarterbacks, plus his connections with Eberflus, he may be the favorite to land the job.

