Bears could send message to NFL with strong start in 2024

The Chicago Bears will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, and it feels like a must-win right off the bat. Starting the season off well with a new-look offense led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is very important. It could be the key to having a good year.

One of the biggest reasons that Chicago must win that first game is because of what comes next in Week 2. The Houston Texans look like a squad that could be among the best in the NFL soon, where C.J. Stroud is approaching top-five quarterback territory.

If the Bears were to beat the Texans in prime time, they’d be sending a massive message to the rest of the NFL letting them know that they have arrived. Nobody outside of Chicago expects the Bears to be great, but everybody knows that they have a higher ceiling coming into this year.

Getting a big win over the Texans would show that the defense did a good enough job containing Stroud and Houston’s offense. It would also mean that Williams and his arsenal of weapons impressed. That sounds great for a fanbase longing for a team that can win with consistency.

If the Bears come into 2024 with that same drive that they finished 2023 with, they will continue right where they left off. There is even more talent on the roster, which makes it even better. If they can beat the Texans, and start off 2-0, they might be able to beat just about anyone on the schedule. Coming into this 2024 season feels very promising knowing that there are no shortage of winnable games on the schedule.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire