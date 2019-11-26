The Chicago Bears need all the help they can get if they want to make a push for the playoffs over the final five games of the regular season, and they may get a big assist on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to miss his third-straight game on Thursday as he recovers from a back injury, and backup Jeff Driskel is hobbled by a bothersome hamstring. His status for Thanksgiving is very much in doubt.

As a result, Chicago's defense may end up facing Detroit's rookie third-string quarterback, David Blough.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both the Bears and Lions had to provide an injury report Monday even though neither squad went through a full practice. Chicago listed wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker as non-participants because of a concussion which has their status for Thursday in question.

Detroit listed Driskel as limited because of that nagging hamstring.

"I think for us right now, it's obviously the day after the game, so these are always really tricky to kind of try to figure out from that aspect of it," coach Matt Patricia said via the Detroit Free Press. "He's sore from the game yesterday, he ran a lot and his hamstring is a little tight. We'll see how the week goes from that standpoint, and I'm sure he'll get treatment and all of that stuff as far as that goes."

Driskel had moderate success against the Bears when they met in Week 10. He completed 26-of-47 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He added 37 yards on five carries as well.

Driskel is far from a starting-caliber quarterback, but he's certainly a tougher challenge than Blough, who has no regular-season pass attempts on his resume.

Bears could face Lions' third-string QB on Thanksgiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago