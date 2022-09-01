Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022.

“It’s a matter of when and not if,” Biggs said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bears already have purchased land in Arlington Heights, to the tune of $200 million. Chicago has since tried to both downplay the threat and to sweeten the pot, including the idea of putting a lid over the open-air facility.

In Arlington Heights, the Bears could build and own a multi-purpose stadium that hosts NFL games and much more. Potentially (and eventually), the new stadium could host a second Chicago team.

Why not? The market is big enough to support two teams. And it becomes much easier to get a return on the total investment if the Bears serve as tenants for 10 games but landlords for 20.

Bears could announce move from Soldier Field by end of 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk