Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson labeled a breakout star candidate in 2019

When the Bears signed free agent wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson they envisioned him being an impact weapon.

Patterson's play-making ability mixed with Bears head coach Matt Nagy's offensive creativity might be a match made in heaven and ESPN's Jeff Dickerson pegged Patterson as the breakout candidate for the 2019 Bears.

"Bears coach Matt Nagy is very creative on offense, so Patterson figures to be in good situations with favorable matchups. It would not be a surprise if Patterson tallied 650-plus all-purpose yards on offense in 2019," Dickerson wrote.

NBC Sports Chicago Bears' Insider JJ Stankevitz broke down the impact Patterson's Pro Bowl return abilities will have on the team and he has been picking the brain of Devin Hester, perhaps the greatest return specialist of all time.

Patterson is listed as a wide receiver, but he can have an impact no matter how he gets the ball in his hands. Nagy's creative play-calling will be important with a crowded receiving group with Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel, and two younger potential stars in Javon Wims and Riley Ridley.

