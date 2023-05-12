Bears cook up a masterpiece with their 2023 schedule reveal

The Chicago Bears 2023 schedule has finally been released and with it, a fun video to go along with the reveal. Over the last few years, NFL teams have embraced the schedule reveals with engaging videos on social media. The Bears have been no different, but their videos haven’t exactly been up to par with other NFL teams. That wasn’t the case this year, though.

The Bears parodied the hit FX television show “The Bear” which is based in Chicago to unveil their schedule. With the help of current and former players, as well as celebrities to star in the video, the Bears created a dish that belongs in a Michelin Star restaurant.

The premise

Dec 21, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

“The Bear” is a critically-acclaimed show on FX starring Jeremy Allen White about a young chef who takes over a sandwich shop in Chicago. In the Bears’ version, Charles “Peanut” Tillman stars as the head chef, trying to run the shop with current and former players. Those include Anthony “Spice Adams, Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Kyler Gordon, Jack Sanborn, Patrick Scales, D.J. Moore, Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Braxton Jones.

Other stars and celebrities make appearances as well, such as WWE’s Seth Rollins and comedian Dyon Brooks who help maintain order in the restaurant. That includes turning away opposing fans such as Bally Sports’ Annie Agar after she asks for ketchup on a hot dog.

The crew is tasked with cooking up 17 orders (for the 17 games the Bears will play) with fun nods to many of the opponents as the orders are completed. The full schedule is revealed at the end when Adams spills a drink over the table.

The review

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

This was such a treat to watch. Ever since the NFL schedule release became its own event and teams began flexing their creative muscles, the Bears have always been left behind. In the past, their reveals have felt mundane (mixing paint in 2021), too repetitive (dropping footballs in a bucket in 2022), or downright strange (Lyrical Lemonade’s collaboration in 2020). All of that changed this year.

The Bears used star power and many of their players to have fun with this reveal. Tillman and Adams are hilarious together and both brought their acting chops as the leads in the video. But that doesn’t mean the current players or celebrities missed out. Fields asking “Who puts cheese on a brat?” to reveal the Green Bay Packers was fun while Mooney got to show off a beignet in the shape of an “L” to announce the New Orleans Saints (also where he went to college). They all seemed enthused and happy to be included. It’s great to see the team showcase so many players in a fun way.

There are way too many inside jokes to dissect but just know the Bears didn’t skimp out on them. Referencing cheeseburgers as a nod to Andy Reid while calling the chef a chief for the Kansas City Chiefs, Gordon taking a sharp corner as a cornerback, the Ditka’s brand of peppers, making fun of the new construction on I-90. It was all extremely well done by the social media team and they deserve a round of applause. Getting Rollins and Brooks as celebrity fans to argue with customers was the cherry on top.

Fan reactions

Ok this is so well done https://t.co/2cqwZW0tzV — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) May 12, 2023

The Vikings fans getting the snub and walking on the ticket did it for me. 😂🤣 #DaBears 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/qrCLT7xc74 — 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚌𝚎𝚢, 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚊𝚝 𝙵𝚕𝚒𝚙 𝙴𝚡𝚙𝚎𝚛𝚝 (@0fficialStacey) May 12, 2023

Seen all the schedule release videos and the Bears won https://t.co/2IxdHASMe7 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 12, 2023

Great Chicago Vibes right here! Well done. 🥩 https://t.co/Iswf8EQjKT — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) May 12, 2023

This is an all-timer. The fact Peanut is The Bear and Jacky Boy made it into the video is flat out incredible. https://t.co/zFjmoEj93w — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) May 12, 2023

Final verdict

Nov 27, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

This was easily the best schedule release video the Bears have had in recent memory. It had humor, inside jokes, celebrity star power, and players themselves. The fact it paid homage to such a brilliant show while honoring Chicago was the chef’s kiss (pun intended). The Bears cooked up a masterpiece this year and it’s nice to see them finally fully embrace this new tradition of engaging release videos.

