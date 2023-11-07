Bears to make controversial fashion statement on prime-time national TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are making a fashion statement in front of a prime-time national audience in Week 9.

This Thursday, the team will rock their orange helmets and jerseys at home against the 1-7 Carolina Panthers.

On Thursdays we wear orange 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vutgJuisnK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 7, 2023

The Bears debuted the controversial alternates last season, and are currently 0-3 when wearing the uniform. This includes a loss earlier this season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

With Justin Field listed as day-to-day, the Bears' quarterback situation for Thursday remains up in the air.

