Bears to make controversial fashion statement on prime-time national TV
Bears to make controversial fashion statement on prime-time national TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears are making a fashion statement in front of a prime-time national audience in Week 9.
This Thursday, the team will rock their orange helmets and jerseys at home against the 1-7 Carolina Panthers.
On Thursdays we wear orange 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vutgJuisnK
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 7, 2023
The Bears debuted the controversial alternates last season, and are currently 0-3 when wearing the uniform. This includes a loss earlier this season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.
With Justin Field listed as day-to-day, the Bears' quarterback situation for Thursday remains up in the air.
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.