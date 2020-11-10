Bears continue to fall in Touchdown Wire’s post-Week 9 power rankings

With each passing week, the Chicago Bears continue to dip in the national power rankings.

In Touchdown Wire’s post-Week 9 power rankings, the Bears dropped another spot from 16th to 17th following a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was another demoralizing loss that showcased the offense’s multitude of deficiencies.

While quarterback Nick Foles threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns, a good portion of that came in the fourth quarter as the Bears trailed significantly throughout the game. Another reason why the stat line doesn’t tell the whole story. Foles remains a problem for Chicago, but he’s not the only problem.

In the wake of their loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chicago Bears have lost three-straight games and are struggling to piece together where their season goes from this moment. This week, the problem was not the quarterback position. Nick Foles played a largely clean game, completing 36 of 52 passes for 335 yards and a pair of touchdowns. No, the problem this week was something else that has plagued the Bears this season: Facing an early deficit. Chicago fell behind by ten at halftime and trailed 17-0 entering the fourth quarter. The offense had three-straight “three-and-outs” in the first half, along with a four play drive that ended in a punt, leading to the halftime deficit.

After starting 5-1 this season, Chicago has lost three straight games and fallen out of the postseason race. The Bears have continued to prove their critics right, especially as the offense continues to struggle to resemble even a decent offense.

The Bears fell behind 17-0 in the fourth quarter, but they did battle back to score 17 points. But it wasn’t enough to overcome a Titans team that had offensive struggles of their own.

To their credit, the Bears fought back and brought the game within a touchdown when Foles hit Jimmy Graham for an eight-yard touchdown with just over a minute remaining. But the Titans recovered the onside kick, and were able to run out the clock. Thankfully for the Bears, winnable games are on the horizon. They’ll get games against Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville. What might seal their season is how they fare in the other four: Two against Green Bay, and two against Minnesota, including next Monday night. If they handle those, they can still win the division.

Much like the Bears took care of business in the favorable part of their schedule earlier this season, Chicago has some winnable games coming up against the likes of the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chicago will play five divisional games over the next eight weeks, including two each against the Packers and Vikings and one more against the Lions.

But until the Bears offense proves it’s capable of scoring a moderate amount of points on a consistent basis, it’s hard to discuss winnable games.