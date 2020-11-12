Can the Bears contain Vikings RB Dalvin Cook? History says yes

The Chicago Bears defense has faced two of the game’s best running backs over the last two weeks in Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. And they’re going to face arguably the best running back in the NFL right now in Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook when the Bears host the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

While facing Cook remains a tall task for this Bears defense, they’re going to take the same approach they’ve used against the likes of Henry and Kamara. And, hopefully, the product will be similar.

“The past two backs we’ve played are unbelievable backs, superstars, and this guy’s no different,” inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone said Monday. “He’s a special player. I’ve been watching him all morning. So it’s going to take everything we’ve got. But I know one thing, I know about our defense, he’s going to get everything we’ve got.”

Just last week, the Bears defense held Henry to his second-lowest rushing total this season with 68 rushing yards. But Cook presents a different challenge for this Bears defense, which puts the pressure on them to contain him on Monday night.

“Derrick is downhill,” said defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. “Once he gets to top speed, he’s hard to stop. Dalvin is more change of direction. Once he plants that foot, his ability to cut back and just get vertical is tremendous. And that’s what makes him such a great player. And his ability to also be able to break tackles and put pressure on guys in open space.”

When comparing running backs, it’s important to note the difference between Henry and Cook — which is their involvement in the passing game. Henry wasn’t present in the passing game last week while Cook has been a dual threat player on offense that makes him dangerous.

“[Cook] has game-breaking speed,” DeLeone said. “It’s going to take a swarm. It’s going to take our whole defense every single play to get him down. And he can do it in the run and the pass game.”

But just like with Henry and Kamara, expect Cook to have a few plays where he does break free for a big gain. You can’t stop a guy like Cook, you can only hope to contain him.

“He’s going to make plays, guys,” said DeLeone. “Just like Kamara had a play, just like Derrick Henry. They’re special players, and they’re going to make plays. You just can’t let one play affect the next play. You’ve got 11 guys when the ball is snapped, 11 guys playing like a bunch of crazed dogs and [playing] with their hair on fire.”

The Bears have stopped Cook in the past. Back in 2018 — on that eventful Sunday Night Football game — Chicago’s defense stifled Cook, holding him to just 12 yards on nine carries and three receptions for -2 yards. Later that season, the Bears held Cook to 11 rushes for 39 yards and four receptions for 21 yards. While 2019 was better for Cook, it wasn’t by much. Cook gained 35 yards on 14 carries and hauled in six catches for 35 yards.

Can the Bears continue to keep Cook in check? If the answer is yes, there’s a good chance Chicago wins on Monday night.