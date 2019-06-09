Bears have consistently graded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ahead of Adrian Amos

Dan Santaromita
NBC Sports Chicago
Bears director of player personnel Josh Lucas said the Bears have rated Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ahead of Adrian Amos for four years.

Bears have consistently graded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ahead of Adrian Amos originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

While a significant trade between the Bears and Packers isn't likely to ever materialize given the rivalry between the teams, they came pretty close this offseason.

The teams swapped free agent safeties with Adrian Amos heading from the Bears to the Packers and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix making the move to Chicago. Clinton-Dix was with the Packers the first four-plus years of his career before he was traded to the Redskins in the middle of the 2018 season.

At a panel during the Bears 100 Celebration, Bears director of player personnel Josh Lucas said the Bears have rated Clinton-Dix higher than Amos for four years.

Obviously, how the two perform in 2019 will show which team got the better player, but the Bears certainly feel like they got the better one.

