Bears have consistently graded Ha Ha Clinton-Dix ahead of Adrian Amos originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

While a significant trade between the Bears and Packers isn't likely to ever materialize given the rivalry between the teams, they came pretty close this offseason.

The teams swapped free agent safeties with Adrian Amos heading from the Bears to the Packers and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix making the move to Chicago. Clinton-Dix was with the Packers the first four-plus years of his career before he was traded to the Redskins in the middle of the 2018 season.

At a panel during the Bears 100 Celebration, Bears director of player personnel Josh Lucas said the Bears have rated Clinton-Dix higher than Amos for four years.

A bit more context here: This isn't surprising! Clinton-Dix was a former first-round pick, Amos was a fifth round pick. And Ryan Pace's thought on Amos signing $$$ in Green Bay stands: "The first thing for Amos is it's almost one of those deals where you're proud." https://t.co/8iJoohcbVb — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) June 9, 2019

Obviously, how the two perform in 2019 will show which team got the better player, but the Bears certainly feel like they got the better one.