Bears considered slight favorites over Buccaneers in Week 4

Ryan Fitzpatrick and his "Fitzmagic" have taken the league by storm with three weeks of explosive offense, but the Bears' defense has built its own reputation for top-notch performances.

The Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be a case of the unstoppable force against the immovable object, but Las Vegas oddsmakers predict Chicago to finish on top at home.

The Bears are a three-point favorite on every major sportsbook, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is set at 46.5, which together would predict an outcome close to a 23-20 victory for Chicago.

Vegas seems to have more confidence in the Bears' defense than the Buccaneers' offense, considering Tampa Bay is scoring 34 points per game while Vic Fangio's group is allowing only 18.

The key might be Mitchell Trubisky operating Matt Nagy's offense more efficiently and converting last week's field goals into touchdowns this week against the Buccaneers.

Slowing down Fitzpatrick has been no easy task this season, but scoring on the Bears defense hasn't been a walk in the park either. Chicago might be the slight favorite, but Sunday's game will make for a fun matchup regardless of the outcome.



