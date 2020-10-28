Should the Bears consider trading Mitch Trubisky?

Failed Chicago Bears quarterback, Mitch Trubisky, likely played his final game as a Bear in Week 3 this season when he was benched in the third quarter against the Falcons in favor of veteran Nick Foles.

And while the offense has actually regressed with Foles in the lineup, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Matt Nagy (and Ryan Pace) can realistically turn the offense over to Trubisky again.

The former second overall pick in the 2017 draft is on an expiring contract, and considering his age and draft pedigree, it would make sense for the Bears to shop him to teams looking for a young project at the position.

According to a recent list of one player each team should consider shopping at the Nov. 3 trade deadline, it was Trubisky’s name who appeared for the Bears:

He’s 26-18 as the starter in Chicago with 54 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. This season, he’s gone 3-0 as the starter with six touchdown passes and three interceptions. Trubisky has value as a backup for the rest of the year. He held off Foles as the starter in the preseason and obviously knows the offense better than any other possible backup. But if a team is willing to part with an asset for Trubisky, the Bears should listen.

Assuming the Bears don’t envision Trubisky ever winning the starting job back, then yes, adding a Day-3 draft pick for him would make sense. Otherwise, he’s going to leave Chicago in the offseason and the Bears will have nothing to show for the guy they hand-picked over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Every pick in the 2021 draft will matter for the Bears. They need to completely revamp the offensive line, and the more swings Pace has at calling names later in the draft, the better his odds of landing a guy who can actually contribute on Sundays.

It’s a sad reality for Bears fans to admit; that the Trubisky pick has come to this.

Maybe Trubisky makes a remarkable return to the starting lineup, leads the Bears on a deep playoff run, and earns a lucrative second contract in Chicago over the next few weeks.

Just don’t bet on it.