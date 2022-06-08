Should Bears consider trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf?

Alyssa Barbieri
The Bears have been criticized for their handling of second-year quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, particularly when it comes to his supporting cast.

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears have a relatively unproven wide receivers room with free-agent additions Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown along with third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr.

So when Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf didn’t show up for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, naturally potential trade rumors were sparked. Especially considering this could be related to contract talks. Some Bears fans are clamoring for general manager Ryan Poles to make an offer for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Metcalf, who has one year left on his rookie deal, is in line for a massive payday after an impressive first three seasons in the league. He’s caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in that span.

When looking at the contract extensions players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have gotten this offseason, Metcalf is going to get a hefty new deal. But the question is whether that’ll be with Seattle.

Metcalf is slated to hit free agency next offseason, where he’d be the top receiver target for most teams in the market, including the Bears. The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, and right now it’s Drew Lock as the starter. Not exactly enticing for a young wideout like Metcalf.

The Bears are in need of a true No. 1 receiver, and Metcalf would fit the bill. If they were to avoid the risk of Metcalf hitting free agency, it wouldn’t come cheap. When looking at what A.J. Brown and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown drew this offseason — first and third-round picks — that figures to be the asking price for Seattle.

If Chicago were to acquire Metcalf, it would be an immediate upgrade for the Bears at wide receiver. A receiving corp featuring Metcalf, Mooney, Pringle and Jones would give Fields a plethora of options in the passing game and set him up for success.

While Poles has declared he wants to build through the draft — as evidenced by turning five picks into 11 selections in the 2022 NFL draft — there’s no guarantee of drafting a top talent like Metcalf. Even if it looks like Chicago will be picking in the top 10 in 2023.

Would Poles be willing to part with draft capital to acquire a game-changing option like Metcalf? Especially when maximizing Fields’ potential and taking advantage of him being on a rookie deal?

Take a look at what Bears fans have to say about the idea of a Metcalf trade and vote in our poll below!

