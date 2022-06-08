Should Bears consider trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf?

The Bears have been criticized for their handling of second-year quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, particularly when it comes to his supporting cast.

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears have a relatively unproven wide receivers room with free-agent additions Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown along with third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr.

So when Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf didn’t show up for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, naturally potential trade rumors were sparked. Especially considering this could be related to contract talks. Some Bears fans are clamoring for general manager Ryan Poles to make an offer for the Pro Bowl wideout.

Metcalf, who has one year left on his rookie deal, is in line for a massive payday after an impressive first three seasons in the league. He’s caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in that span.

When looking at the contract extensions players like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have gotten this offseason, Metcalf is going to get a hefty new deal. But the question is whether that’ll be with Seattle.

Metcalf is slated to hit free agency next offseason, where he’d be the top receiver target for most teams in the market, including the Bears. The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, and right now it’s Drew Lock as the starter. Not exactly enticing for a young wideout like Metcalf.

The Bears are in need of a true No. 1 receiver, and Metcalf would fit the bill. If they were to avoid the risk of Metcalf hitting free agency, it wouldn’t come cheap. When looking at what A.J. Brown and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown drew this offseason — first and third-round picks — that figures to be the asking price for Seattle.

If Chicago were to acquire Metcalf, it would be an immediate upgrade for the Bears at wide receiver. A receiving corp featuring Metcalf, Mooney, Pringle and Jones would give Fields a plethora of options in the passing game and set him up for success.

While Poles has declared he wants to build through the draft — as evidenced by turning five picks into 11 selections in the 2022 NFL draft — there’s no guarantee of drafting a top talent like Metcalf. Even if it looks like Chicago will be picking in the top 10 in 2023.

Would Poles be willing to part with draft capital to acquire a game-changing option like Metcalf? Especially when maximizing Fields’ potential and taking advantage of him being on a rookie deal?

Take a look at what Bears fans have to say about the idea of a Metcalf trade and vote in our poll below!

If the Bears did trade for DK Metcalf (which they should) it’d be massive for Fields development. He’d have DK and potentially the young version of Tyler Lockett in Darnell Mooney. — Dave (@runbackdave) June 8, 2022

A #Bears-Metcalf trade made sense in April and still makes sense now — Fields is on the 2nd year of his rookie deal, so this move would maximize the rookie QB window. Metcalf, Mooney, Pringle, Jones would be a dynamic, top-12 WR room through ~2025. It’s both now & future-minded. — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) June 7, 2022

If I'm Ryan Pace I'm at least calling Jon Snyder and asking if there's any interest in swapping Roquan Smith for DK Metcalf? Both players need new deals. Poles can argue DK will cost significantly more so value is better for Seattle. Ro returns to Desai. DK becomes X for #Bears — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) June 7, 2022

I hate all this DK metcalf to the bears noise. Its dumb. Fact 1) Bears 1st will likely land top 10

Fact 2) Seatle won't trade him for less than what Brown got

Fact 3) another team like the packers will offer a 1st Bears should focus on Andre Dillard as LT Competition. — Kyben36 (@Kyben36) June 8, 2022

There is 1 valid reason the #Bears would not trade for Metcalf, they dont want to pay him big money That said Youre spending this years 1st on a WR. Only guys who have the potential to be better are Boutte, JSN, and Addison IMO. I believe they will be gone before they pick — Bartholomew Willijax (@B_Willijax) June 8, 2022

Alright i’ve heard enough, DK Metcalf is a future Chicago Bear pic.twitter.com/3sxoSKn296 — Matt Waltz (@MattWaltzNFL) June 8, 2022

I mean I'll admit I'm a sucker for the idea of having DK Metcalf being acquired to join #DaBears I mean after all, one of my favorite watches growing up was DK's father, Big Cat himself @Metcalf79 I mean c'mon @dkm14, come join the #Bears…Who says no? pic.twitter.com/Zg0F9EZ4Hd — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) June 7, 2022

The #Bears WR room of Darnell Mooney, D.K. Metcalf Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Velus Jones Jr. is gonna go wild in 2023. Trading for D.K. might be unlikely, but I’d be aggressive in surrounding Justin Fields with weapons this offseason. Stack that WR room deep. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 7, 2022

