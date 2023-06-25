Bears should consider signing TE Marcedes Lewis ahead of training camp

There’s still about a month to go before the Chicago Bears return to Halas Hall for the start of training camp but there are roster upgrades that can still be made before practices begin. While the talk of improving the roster at this point in the offseason has centered around the edge rusher position, there are other areas that could benefit from a signing or two. One of them is tight end where an aging, but excellent blocking specialist is still looking for a home.

Free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis, one of the oldest players in the NFL, is still looking for a place to call home for the 2023 season and the Bears are a logical landing spot for his services. Lewis was drafted in 2006 by the Jacksonville Jaguars but spent the last five years with the Green Bay Packers as a blocking tight end and has shown to still be effective well into his late 30s. He seemed destined to follow his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but it doesn’t appear a reunion is in the cards, leaving Lewis to ponder where he might wind up.

In a recent interview with Mark Long of the Associated Press, Lewis says a few teams have called and still has confidence in his abilities. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk. I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need,” Lewis said. “But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

Being a key blocking tight end has kept Lewis in the league for the last few years and it’s something the Bears could still use. They lost last year’s blocking specialist Trevon Wesco in free agency to the Jets and haven’t exactly filled his vacancy yet.

The team’s key move at the position this offseason was signing Robert Tonyan in free agency, a former teammate of Lewis’ in Green Bay. Tonyan will back up and compliment Cole Kmet, but his blocking leaves a lot to be desired. Behind the two of them are Chase Allen, Stephen Carlson, and Jake Tonges, all of whom will be battling for a spot on the team when camp begins.

Having a player like Lewis to fill that role would be a welcome addition for a team that relied on extra tight ends as blockers. Kmet will rarely leave the field and will be relied on as both a blocker and receiver. But Wesco played around 20 snaps per game last year and made key blocks that sprung long runs for the Bears, helping them gain the most yards on the ground in team history.

Trevon Wesco can BLOCK. This guy is in the game for 1 reason and that’s to move D-lineman. I LOVE a TE that takes pride in the blocking game. This almost brings a tear to my eye. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/MbK6EV0tLU — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 8, 2022

Lewis played that role the last few years for the Packers and helped elevate their rushing attack. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF) via Dairyland Express, Lewis earned the seventh-highest run-blocking grade among 84 tight ends last season.

Marcedes Lewis hunting Matt Milano like he’s got some kind of rare pelt pic.twitter.com/G0FbZWVXbB — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) October 31, 2022

The 39-year old also would have some familiarity with the offense and certain personnel. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy spent three years with him in Green Bay while Tonyan was his teammate at the position for the last five years. In fact, Tonyan developed a bond with Lewis during their time in Green Bay and the two grew very close.

“He cares about me and I know that,” Tonyan said about Lewis on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast via Packer Report. “For what we talk about and what he’s done for me on and off the field, showing me things I’ve never experienced from a little small farm town in Illinois and he’s from LA. He just made sure I experienced stuff that I wouldn’t get to experience in the right way, and that is the most influential person with football that I’ve ever been around for me.”

A player like Lewis isn’t going to make or break the Bears offense, but having an extra tight end to create running lanes for the running backs as well as quarterback Justin Fields is never a bad thing. His former teammates also laud his leadership on and off the field. We’ll see how the position shakes out as camp approaches but Lewis makes sense for the Bears.

