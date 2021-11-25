Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not play today, and a report indicates he has “a few cracked ribs” and “additional issues.”

Ryan Pace did not confirm what the MRI of Fields’ ribs showed, but during his pregame show, the General Manager said the Bears don’t expect the rookie to miss much time.

“I think at the end we’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term. It’s definitely not an IR thing,” Pace told Jeff Joniak on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing. We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will try to end the Bears’ five-game losing streak against the Lions.

He has not started since Week 2 and went 1-1 as the team’s starter.

“I can’t say enough about Andy Dalton and the respect we all have for him. He’s a pro,” Pace said. “He’s been prepared the whole time. He’s been awesome with Justin Fields, and I just think we’re so fortunate to have him to be able to turn to him in these moments. It’s huge for us, and I’m excited to see him play.”

Bears consider Justin Fields day to day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk