Bears confident Eddy Pineiro will play

Although they’ve officially listed him as questionable, the Bears aren’t sweating kicker Eddy Pineiro‘s knee injury.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said today that the Bears believe Pineiro will be OK to kick on Monday night against Washington.

Nagy said Pineiro suffered the injury in the weight room on Friday but described the injury as “minor.”

After an offseason spent focusing on the kicking position, the Bears seem to have found their man in Pineiro, who kicked the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Broncos. Losing him to a weight-room injury would make some Bears fans think they’re cursed at the position, but it appears this was only a minor scare.