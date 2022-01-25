Bears conducted GM interview with Colts’ Morocco Brown

Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown had his general manager interview with the Chicago Bears on Monday, the latter team announced.

Brown was one of the early candidates for the vacancy at general manager for the Bears. Given his previous ties to the organization and the work he’s done with the Colts since 2017, Brown is a very qualified candidate.

After letting Ryan Pace go this offseason, the Bears have been busy trying to find his replacement. Brown appears to be a strong candidate for the job, along with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, who interviewed for the same role last week but ultimately withdrew from the team’s search.

Brown has been an integral part of the front office from a drafting standpoint. He’s had a hand in several of the big hits including running back Jonathan Taylor.

Brown was a finalist for the Falcons’ general manager gig during the 2021 offseason so it will be interesting to see how far he makes it when it comes to the search for the Bears.

Should he wind up getting the general manager gig with Chicago (or anywhere else), the Colts will be compensated heavily. As a part of the league’s initiative to reward teams for developing minority coaches and general managers, the Colts would receive an extra third-round pick in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

