Bears to conduct join practice with Bengals this summer

The Chicago Bears will conduct a join practice with the Cincinnati Bengals this summer at Halas Hall.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced the single joint practice with the Bengals will be on Aug. 15 in Lake Forest, Ill., ahead of a preseason matchup between the two teams on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Soldier Field.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Bengals here at Halas Hall for a practice prior to our preseason game,” Eberflus said. “We have a great respect for their organization, led by Coach Taylor. I’m excited about having the opportunity for us to compete, as well as the challenge that the practice presents to our team, as we get ready for the season.”

Last year, the Bears had joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis. Now, Chicago will host Joe Burrow and the Bengals at Halas Hall.

