Bears complete interviews with Morocco Brown, Omar Khan

The Bears have interviewed two more General Manager candidates.

The team announced the completion of interviews with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown and Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan.

Brown has been in his current job for five seasons and spent seven years working for the Bears as their assistant director of pro personnel earlier in his career. Khan has spent the last 21 seasons with the Steelers.

With those meetings completed, the Bears have now interviewed 13 candidates for the G.M. position. They’ve also interviewed 10 head coaching candidates and moved on to a second round of interviews as they continue to plot a new course for the franchise.

