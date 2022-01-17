Bears complete interviews with Ed Dodds, Matt Eberflus on Monday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their searches for a new general manager and head coach following the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy earlier this week.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.

They completed a few more interviews for their GM job with Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Monday.

We have completed interviews with general manager candidate Joe Schoen and head coach candidate Brian Daboll.https://t.co/ahtbEWRaiC — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 17, 2022

Dodds is considered one of the NFL’s most respected talent evaluators, and he’s someone who could finally get an opportunity to serve as GM. Dodds has worked alongside Colts GM Chris Ballard since 2017, where he was promoted to assistant GM in 2018, and previously spent the previous 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, where he helped build their Super Bowl roster. Last year, Dodds received interest from the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers, interviewing for both vacant GM positions.

Eberflus has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, where he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) before becoming the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018. Eberflus interviewed for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Houston Texans last year.

Here’s a look at the complete list of head coach and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

