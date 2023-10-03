Bears complete demolition at Arlington Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Demolition is complete at Arlington Park with the final structure slated to have been destroyed on Tuesday, Oct. 3, according to The Daily Herald.

The Daily Herald released photos of the scene at Arlington Park, amid a demolition ordered by the Chicago Bears in tandem with their stadium endeavors.

The Bears received a permit to conduct the demolition in May with the controlled dismantlement beginning last June. The project cost the Bears an estimated $3.8 million to execute.

However, demolition of the estate doesn't necessarily indicate the Bears will reside there in the future. They're currently at an impasse with Arlington Heights over property valuation, as it affects future tax bills for the Bears.

The property was previously valued at $33 million by Cook County. However, during a triennial reassessment, Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s office placed the value at $197 million. That six-fold spike naturally would send the Bears’ property tax bill through the roof.

Since then, the Bears have reopened their options, no longer considering Arlington Heights their "singular focus" for building a stadium. Municipalities such as Naperville, Waukegan and Aurora have made their pitches to the Bears for hosting their next stadium project.

As far as a timeline for everything to unfold, Kevin Warren has a rough idea in mind.

"I'm hopeful that (decision comes) within the next 12 months," Warren told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I always go by when a shovel goes in the ground. I believe once a shovel goes in the ground, it's probably three years."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.