Bears-Commanders Thursday Night Football scouting report

When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.

COMMANDERS OFFENSE

Carson Wentz is one of the most infamous quarterbacks in the league at this point in his career, due to his impressive raw talent, but his propensity to make big mistakes in big moments. On the field that’s translated to a wide range of outcomes for Wentz in his first season with the Commanders. There’s the Week 2 performance where he completes 30-46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. But then there’s also the Week 4 performance when he completed just 25-42 passes for 170 yards, and just one touchdown to two interceptions. Part of Wentz’ inconsistency falls on the offensive line, which has struggled to protect him, especially up the middle. Left guard Andrew Norwell has allowed 10 pressures in 109 true pass set opportunities. Center Nick Martin has given up four in 40. Rookie Saadiq Charles drew his first start of the season at right guard last week, and he’s had the worst pressure rate of them all, allowing six pressures in 41 opportunities. Those types of rates make it hard for any quarterback to feel comfortable.

Wide receiver Terry McLaruin is Washington’s most talented playmaker, and has the ability to catch truly any ball thrown his way. But opposing defenses have blanketed McLaurin, and have been able to limit his impact so far this year. That’s opened up opportunities for rookie Jahan Dotson, who’s scored four touchdowns to McLaurin’s one. But the Bears will likely dodge Dotson as he works through a hamstring injury, leaving Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown to pick up the slack. In the run game, Antonio Gibson has failed to live up to his pre-draft hype and seems to have fallen out of favor with the Commanders coaches. Rookie Brian Robinson was in-line to take over as the team’s starting running back, but he was shot twice in the leg in an attempted robbery in August. Just six weeks later, Robinson was back on the field and carried the ball nine times for 22 yards. It’s hard to know what to expect from Robinson on Thursday since, well, he’s now just six and a half weeks away from being shot twice. Either way, Robinson’s recovery is remarkable.

COMMANDERS DEFENSE

The Commanders most highly touted position group is their defensive line, led by Montez Sweat. The team has brought consistent pressure on opposing QBs, culminating in 14 sacks (seventh most in the NFL), but they’re actually led by outside linebacker Jamin Davis who’s notched three of those sacks. In fact, Sweat had a slow start to the season, and hadn’t brought down the quarterback at all over the first four weeks of the season. He didn’t get going until he got to line up against the Titans’ backup tackle in Week 5.

The secondary is where the Commanders have struggled more this season. Offenses have challenged Washington deep often, and Washington has surrendered many explosive pass plays. The 9.7 average depth of target they allow is the highest in the league, and their 750 total air yards on passes allowed is fifth-highest. Part of that is due to disappointing play from William Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5-million extension last year. Jackson has allowed a 70.8% completion rate when targeted this season and Ron Rivera benched him partway through Week 5’s game against the Titans. Jackson was replaced by Benjamin St-Juste who has been much better, allowing just a 36% completion rate. But St-Juste has had issues of his own, missing tackles 11.8% of the time. No. 1 corner Kendall Fuller has been better in coverage, but even worse when it comes to bringing the ball carrier down, missing 13% of his tackles. By comparison, Kyler Gordon has a 3.1% missed tackle rate. Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor are each at 0%. Safeties Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain haven’t helped much either. The duo only has one pass defended between them. As a whole, the defense has done a poor job creating takeaways. On the year they only have one interception, one forced fumble and no fumble recoveries.

