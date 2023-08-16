Bears-Colts joint practice schedule

The Chicago Bears are headed to Indianapolis for a pair of joint practices with the Colts ahead of their Week 2 preseason game this weekend.

When head coach Matt Eberflus met with the media on Monday, he said the team hadn’t yet made a decision about who would practice during the week in Indianapolis. But it’s safe to assume those who are healthy should see the field.

Eberflus went on to say the Bears’ coaching staff would meet Tuesday night with Colts head coach Shane Steichen and his staff to determine a plan for their joint practices.

“We’re going to learn a lot about the team,” said wide receiver DJ Moore. “How strong we are together on the road and, especially for training camp, it’s dog days. So when we go out there, it’s going to be two dog days back-to-back, and we’re going to see how good we are.”

With that in mind, here’s a quick look at the Bears’ schedule this week in Indianapolis:

Wednesday – Practice, 6 p.m. ET (Grand Park Sports Campus)

Thursday – Practice, 6 p.m. ET (Grand Park Sports Campus)

Saturday – Game, 7 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX32)

Chicago has a slew of injuries as of Monday’s practice, including linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and cornerback Terell Smith. So it’s safe to assume they won’t see the field.

As for whether quarterback Justin Fields, among others, will suit up for the second preseason game on Saturday, Eberflus remained mum.

“We’ll see. I certainly want to see him get more action at some point,” Eberflus said. “But we’ll see where it goes with that. Again, we’ll talk about that more in the next day or two, but I’d certainly like to see him get some more action for sure.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire