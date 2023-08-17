Bears-Colts joint practice roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 1

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears headed to Indianapolis for their first joint practice with the Colts on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the padded practice. Things got physical, whether it was rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson bringing the juice on special teams or the Colts defense hitting Fields a couple of times, which the Bears did not like.

Both starting quarterbacks, Justin Fields and rookie Anthony Richardson, had their ups and downs during the practice, and Chicago and Indianapolis’ defenses both came up with stops during the two-minute drill.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 1:

Attendance report

DeMarcus Walker, Nate Davis, Terell Smith in pads

Justin Fields shines during 1-on-1s

 

Eddie Jackson picks off Anthony Richardson

Justin Fields perfect during 7-on-7

P.J. Walker tosses bad INT

Bears defense in 11-on-11

Bears offense in 11-on-11

Tyrique Stevenson getting physical

Justin Fields gets hit, teammates stand up for him

Velus Jones Jr. having a strong day

P.J. Walker bounces back

Eddie Jackson shaken up after hit on Michael Pittman

Rough day for Anthony Richardson

Both defenses win 2-minute drill

Micah Baskerville picks off Gardner Minshew in 2-minute drill

Tyson Bagent looked sharp

Roschon Johnson impressing, gets reps with starters again

Nsimba Webster, Daurice Fountain making most of opportunities

Nate Davis, Ja'Tyre Carter rotating at RG during 11-on-11?

Bears defense brought the juice

Up and down day for Justin Fields

Fields threw two interceptions

Huge run plays from Bears running backs

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire