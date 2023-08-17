Bears-Colts joint practice roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 1

The Chicago Bears headed to Indianapolis for their first joint practice with the Colts on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

There was plenty to learn from the fans and media in attendance, who shared some highlights and videos from the padded practice. Things got physical, whether it was rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson bringing the juice on special teams or the Colts defense hitting Fields a couple of times, which the Bears did not like.

Both starting quarterbacks, Justin Fields and rookie Anthony Richardson, had their ups and downs during the practice, and Chicago and Indianapolis’ defenses both came up with stops during the two-minute drill.

Here’s a quick roundup of the highlights and notes from Day 1:

Attendance report

DeMarcus Walker, Nate Davis, Terell Smith in pads

DeMarcus Walker in full pads. 👀 pic.twitter.com/2NgvHogjOm — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Justin Fields shines during 1-on-1s

Justin Fields just had a strong showing in 1-on-1s vs the Colts, taking his shots and connecting with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain. Pretty passes. On the other field, WR Michael Pittman looked like a problem for the Bears DBs. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 16, 2023

I was very impressed with Justin Fields’ deep ball during 1v1s. Multiple downfield connections!! #Bears — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Darnell Mooney beats Colts CB Tony Brown in a 1-on-1. pic.twitter.com/e6pohq05LI — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2023

Justin Fields to Nsimba Webster for the deep TD. pic.twitter.com/e9nork3L05 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 16, 2023

Eddie Jackson picks off Anthony Richardson

Eddie Jackson picks off Anthony Richardson deep in 7 on 7. QB was looking for Josh Downs. Overthrown. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 16, 2023

Justin Fields perfect during 7-on-7

#Bears Justin Fields finished 7-on-7, going 6-for-6 including a great pitch and catch with Cole Kmet to convert on third-and-4. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

7 on 7s / Justin Fields reps: 🏈 1st pass – Checkdown to Mooney to the right side. Complete. 2nd pass – Checkdown across the middle complete to Robert Tonyan. Took a long time to develop. Probably the 3rd or 4th read. 3rd pass – A curl route complete to Dante Pettis over the… — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 16, 2023

P.J. Walker tosses bad INT

Colts safety Nick Cross picked off Bears backup QB PJ Walker during 7-on-7. It was a short pass near the middle of the field. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 16, 2023

PJ Walker throws an ugly pick. I think there is actually a competition for the number 2 QB job. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 16, 2023

Bears defense in 11-on-11

11 on 11s Defense: ⬇️ Nice throw by Richardson on a slant to Pittman. Pittman spins after the catch for a big gain. TJ Edwards was jumping around. Think he felt like he would've made a play. Richardson throws to the left side to Pittman on Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson tried to… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Bears offense in 11-on-11

11 on 11s / Offense: ⬇️ Fields scrambles to the right side for 10 yards. Lots of space to run. Screen left to Cole Kmet. Complete. Took a big hit on the back end and the ball came out. Might've been after the play was blown dead. Run up the middle stuffed. Not clear who was… — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson getting physical

Really fun punt period. Gunner matchups were intense with lots of jawing. Colts’ Tony Brown took exception of a hit delivered by Tyrique Stevenson. Refs called a penalty on the hit. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 16, 2023

Surprise, Surprise. 1st small dust up is with Tyrique Stevenson…😂😂😂 Quick second and players were separated. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Justin Fields gets hit, teammates stand up for him

Justin Fields hit a long pass to Velus Jones Jr. but was knocked down in the pocket. DJ Moore stood up for his teammate and had some words for Colts defenders after the play. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 16, 2023

Justin Fields hit Velus Jones Jr. deep down the left sideline for a big gain. Fields ended up on the ground after the play. Bears and Colts ended up meeting in the middle of the field after Dayo Odeyingbo and Teven Jenkins started talking to each other. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 16, 2023

In a team period, Justin Fields just completed long passes to DJ Moore (wide open over the middle) and then Velus Jones Jr. (nice catch down left sideline) to the 5-yard line. First team’s run then ended with a little skirmish. I think Fields got touched. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 16, 2023

Velus Jones Jr. having a strong day

Justin Fields with a pretty throw and Velus Jones (!) with a prettier catch in team drills — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 16, 2023

Bears Bounce back with a big play to DJ Moore down the middle and a go route to Velus Jones. Velus has made a couple nice plays today. Encouraging to see. #Bears #DaBears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 16, 2023

P.J. Walker bounces back

PJ Walker to Robert Tonyan for the touchdown across the middle of the end zone! PJ Walker having a nice day. Aaaaaaand then a small tussle breaks out. Brisker right in the middle of it with no pads. 😂 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Eddie Jackson shaken up after hit on Michael Pittman

Eddie Jackson laid a big hit on Michael Pittman Jr. but he got up slowly. He has stepped out of practice to the sidelines. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 16, 2023

Rough day for Anthony Richardson

Today is in the running for Anthony Richardson’s roughest day of training camp. Has really struggled against the Chicago defense in today’s joint practice. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 16, 2023

Both defenses win 2-minute drill

Both first team offenses have their 2 minute drives stall. Defense wins. #Bears #Colts — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 17, 2023

Bears’ first team offense unsuccessful in the two minute drill. Fields was flushed on fourth down and threw on the run for Mooney but the pass was broken up. Felt Fields could have picked go the first with his legs but good to try to do it through the air in practice. Bears OL… — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 17, 2023

In positive news, the Bears’ first team defense stopped Anthony Richardson in the two minute drill. Eddie Jackson with a PBU and Justin Jones with a pressure to force an incompletion on third down. Richardson’s pass on fourth down was wide of Pharaoh Brown — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 17, 2023

Micah Baskerville picks off Gardner Minshew in 2-minute drill

Bears LB Micah Baskerville picks off Gardner Minshew in the end zone during a two-minute drill. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 17, 2023

Micah Baskerville picked off Gardner Minshew in the end zone to cap a red zone drill. The undrafted rookie linebacker has maximized his opportunity in training camp. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 17, 2023

Tyson Bagent looked sharp

7 on 7

Bagent in before Peterman!! -Bagent big completion to Fountain, 20 yard gain

-Bagent extends the play but no one open, throw away pass

-Bagent complete to Fountain, 5 yard gain

-Bagent pass complete to Isiah Ford, another near 20 yard gain Bagent looking crisp#DaBears — BriskerStan (@xBearDownx) August 16, 2023

Roschon Johnson impressing, gets reps with starters again

Roschon Johnson with a NICE route and one handed grab in one on ones. #DaBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 16, 2023

Ja’Tyre Carter is in at right guard during 11 on 11. Nate Davis was participating in team earlier so they could be rotating. Roschon Johnson continues to get run with the 1s. 2 interceptions from Justin Fields. One was a tipped pass, last one was a deep ball (Mooney). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 16, 2023

Roschon Johnson has a style of running that is aesthetically pleasing to watch. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 16, 2023

Nsimba Webster, Daurice Fountain making most of opportunities

I don’t love that Chase Claypool isn’t practicing. But I’m digging that Nsimba Webster & Daurice Fountain are making the most of their increased opportunities because of Claypool’s absence. — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) August 16, 2023

Nate Davis, Ja'Tyre Carter rotating at RG during 11-on-11?

Ja’Tyre Carter is in at right guard during 11 on 11. Nate Davis was participating in team earlier so they could be rotating. Roschon Johnson continues to get run with the 1s. 2 interceptions from Justin Fields. One was a tipped pass, last one was a deep ball (Mooney). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 16, 2023

Bears defense brought the juice

Bears Defense in 11 on 11 has made a few stops and you can hear them hollering from the bleachers across the field. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Bears secondary is still bringing that edge and trash talk — even during special teams. Tyrique Stevenson chased down and drilled gunner Tony Brown in punt protection. Let’s just say Eddie Jackson loved it. So did Chase Claypool who was watching from the end zone. Chirping… — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 16, 2023

Up and down day for Justin Fields

Up and down day for QB1 but love how this guy works. Post practice almost everyone else is gone Fields gets extra throws then runs several 100 yard sprints. Built different. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/VzsuxufNMi — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 17, 2023

Fields threw two interceptions

Fields threw a ball that was *slightly* high to Kmet. Ball did hit his hands, but got tipped up in the air and a Colts DB came away with an interception. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Fields looks for Mooney deep down field, but he was contacted as he threw and the ball fell short and was intercepted by Indy. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Huge run plays from Bears running backs

One very successful run in 11 on 11s for the Bears was a pitch right to Khalil Herbert. They pulled a couple OLineman and had nice blocking down field for a big gain. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Foreman with a HUGE run here in team drills. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

