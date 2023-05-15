Bears-Colts will hold joint practices before their preseason game in Indianapolis

The Bears and Colts will hold joint practices before their preseason game in Indianapolis, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The teams will practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, where the Colts hold training camp.

The practices will precede the Colts’ Aug. 19 preseason game with the Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The teams have a strong connection with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and parts of his staff previously coaching in Indianapolis. Eberflus served as defensive coordinator of the Colts in 2018-19.

The Bears and Colts previously held joint practices against each other in 2015.

The Colts participated in join work against the Lions last year. The Bears did not have joint practices in 2022.

