Bears and Colts announce joint training camp practice dates

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts are holding joint practices ahead of their preseason tilt this August and the dates and times are now official.

On Tuesday, The Bears and Colts both announced the joint practices will take place August 16 and 17 at the Grand Sports Complex in Westfield, IN, just north of Indianapolis. Each practice begins at 6:00 ET and fans are allowed free entry with a ticket that can be obtained at Colts.com/Camp. The practices take place a few days prior to the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19.

This will be the second time in three years that the Bears hold joint training camp practices with another organization. They last did so in 2021 when they welcomed the Miami Dolphins to Halas Hall ahead of a preseason game at Soldier Field.

The Bears will report to Halas Hall on July 25 with the first practice taking place July 26. The first practice open to fans takes place on July 27.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire