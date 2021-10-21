Bears' Cole Kmet says Aaron Rodgers isn't 'wrong' in owning team

Bears' Kmet says Aaron Rodgers isn't 'wrong' in owning team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is trying to put a pin in the Aaron Rodgers "I own you" taunt.

#Bears TE Cole Kmet on Aaron Rodgers saying he still owns the team on Sunday: “Let’s face it, he’s not totally wrong. It’s on us to change that narrative moving forward.” — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 20, 2021

In Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers flipped off fans after scoring a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"All my f---ing life, I own you," Rodgers said after giving the Packers a 10-point lead. "I still own you. I still own you."

The Packers quarterback has beaten Chicago 22 times since 2008. Green Bay has won 10 of the last 11 at Soldier Field.

“Let’s face it, he’s not totally wrong," Kmet said after Sunday's loss. "It’s on us to change that narrative moving forward.”

Despite losing 24-14, the Bears got off to a strong offensive start, making an eight-play, 80-yard drive that rookie running back Khalil Herbert finished with a 1-yard run for his first NFL career rushing touchdown.

Kmet finished the game with 49 yards on four receptions.

The Bears will make history when they play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 22-year-old rookie quarterback Justin Fields will match up against 44-year-old Tom Brady, setting a new NFL record for largest age gap between starting quarterbacks.

Brady joked about Rodgers' taunt in a Sirius XM appearance Wednesday.

"I wanted to say congrats to @AaronRodgers12. Obviously, he's a great QB but, I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears"@TomBrady talks Bears & more



“Before we get started, I wanted to congratulate Aaron Rodgers,” Brady said. “Obviously he’s a great quarterback, but I guess he’s now a shareholder of the Bears.”

The Bears beat the Bucs last season 20-19. Known for his fourth quarter comebacks, Brady made an error with 33 seconds remaining. On a fourth-and-6, Brady threw an incomplete pass to Cameron Brate thinking the Bucs were on third down.

The Bears will play the Bucs this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

