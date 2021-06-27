Bears' Cole Kmet learning from Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce at TEU

Kmet learning from Olsen, Kelce and Kittle at TE summit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cole Kmet has already had the opportunity of a lifetime to start, as he has gotten to learn from Jimmy Graham, a future Hall of Fame tight end, to start his career. But over the weekend, Kmet’s gotten to learn from even more incredible tight ends by participating in Tight End University, a summit for TEs across the league to learn from each other, organized by Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Pictures from TEU have trickled out over the weekend, and on Sunday we got our first look of Kmet getting swole.

Graham has repeatedly said that he expects Kmet to break out as a star in the NFL. After a full offseason of work, including this work at TEU, maybe 2021 will be that year for Kmet.

It took Kmet a little while before he started making an impact in his rookie season. Through the Bears’ first 11 games he only caught eight passes on 14 targets for 94 yards. But in the final five games he caught 20 balls on 30 targets for 149 yards

