Bears’ Cole Kmet excited about reuniting with Notre Dame teammate, Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears made a splash before the NFL trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for their 2023 second-round pick.

One person who’s definitely excited about the addition of Claypool is his college teammate, Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Kmet and Claypool were teammates at Notre Dame from 2017-19. Both were selected in the 2020 NFL draft (Kmet by Chicago at No. 43 and Claypool by Pittsburgh at No. 49).

Kmet took to Instagram to welcome Claypool to Chicago, sharing a photo from their time at Notre Dame.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet looking forward to reuniting with his Notre Dame teammate (via IG) pic.twitter.com/Ziwl6U5wWS — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 1, 2022

Now, Kmet and Claypool are reunited once more, where they’ll look to provide quarterback Justin Fields with some help in the passing game.

