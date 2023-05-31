Bears’ Cody Whitehair downplays move back to center: ‘It’s like riding a bike’

The Chicago Bears made the offensive line a priority this offseason, which included the new additions of rookie Darnell Wright and Nate Davis. But there was also some shuffling along the interior, including Cody Whitehair making the transition from left guard to center.

Whitehair has played every position along interior of the offensive line since being drafted by the Bears in 2016. So making the switch from left guard to center this offseason has been a smooth transition for the eight-year veteran.

“I’ve kinda done this my whole career,” Whitehair said Wednesday at OTAs, via Patrick Finley. “… I’m used to it.”

Whitehair said he was informed earlier this offseason that they were moving him back to center. Whitehair appreciated the heads up as it allowed him time to work on the consistency of his snap.

“It’s kind of like riding a bike,” he said.

Whitehair replaces the departed Sam Mustipher, who started all but one game last season at center as Lucas Patrick, who was brought in to start, battled injuries.

While Whitehair hasn’t played center since 2020, it’s a position he’s quite comfortable with. When looking at Whitehair’s resume, he’s actually started more games at center (60) than at left guard (43) and right guard (3).

