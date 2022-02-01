Bears coaching staff rumors as Matt Eberflus makes hires

Bears coach rumors: Who will join Eberflus' staff? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have their head coach, their GM, an offensive coordinator and assistant GM. But there’s plenty of work to be done to fill out the rest of the coaching staff and front office. It can be tough to keep up if you’re trying to keep up with the latest reports and rumors, so here’s a list of many of the names that have been linked to the Bears recently.

ALAN WILLIAMS - DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

The #Bears are targeting #Colts safeties coach Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator, per sources. Interview process still ongoing. But Williams â€” the onetime #Vikings DC â€” is a logical fit to follow Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2022

Williams was on Eberflus’ staff as safeties coach for all of his four seasons leading the Colts defense.

RICH BISACCIA - SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

Brad Biggs reported that Eberflus would like Bisaccia to join his staff, since Chris Tabor left for the Carolina Panthers. Bisaccia and Eberflus coached together on the Cowboys staff.

THOMAS MCGAUGHEY - SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

Thomas McGaughey will interview for the #Bearsâ€™ special teams coordinator job, per #NFL source. @FanSided — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 29, 2022

McGaughey has eight-years worth of experience acting as an NFL special teams coordinator, most recently with the Giants from 2018-2021.

JOE BRADY - OFFENSIVE STAFF

The Bears are interviewing ex-Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady today for a position on their staff, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2022

It’s unclear how the Bears see Brady fitting into their staff. Before working as the Panther’s OC, Brady was the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the incredibly dominant 2019 LSU Tigers.

DAVE BORGONZI - LINEBACKERS COACH

Dave Borgonzi â€” one of the Coltsâ€™ top position coaches the last few years â€” is indeed headed to Chicago to join Matt Eberflusâ€™ staff. Borgonzi has been key in the developments of Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker, Bobby Okereke and others. https://t.co/dhuLKgnHh6 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 29, 2022

Borgonzi not only coached under Eberflus in Indianapolis, they coached together in Dallas too.

JAMES ROWE - CORNERBACKS COACH

Luke Getsy as OC is the top priority for new #Bears coach Matt Eberflus, but heâ€™s already got a few defensive coaches on board â€” CBs coach James Rowe and LBs coach Dave Borgonzi. https://t.co/3IqtD6fkPX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Rowe would be another Colts coach following Eberflus. He’s only worked under Eberflus for one season, however, in 2021.

