Bears coaching staff rumors as Matt Eberflus makes hires

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
In this article:
  Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
  Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

Bears coach rumors: Who will join Eberflus' staff? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have their head coach, their GM, an offensive coordinator and assistant GM. But there’s plenty of work to be done to fill out the rest of the coaching staff and front office. It can be tough to keep up if you’re trying to keep up with the latest reports and rumors, so here’s a list of many of the names that have been linked to the Bears recently.

ALAN WILLIAMS - DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Williams was on Eberflus’ staff as safeties coach for all of his four seasons leading the Colts defense.

RICH BISACCIA - SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

Brad Biggs reported that Eberflus would like Bisaccia to join his staff, since Chris Tabor left for the Carolina Panthers. Bisaccia and Eberflus coached together on the Cowboys staff.

THOMAS MCGAUGHEY - SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

McGaughey has eight-years worth of experience acting as an NFL special teams coordinator, most recently with the Giants from 2018-2021.

JOE BRADY - OFFENSIVE STAFF

It’s unclear how the Bears see Brady fitting into their staff. Before working as the Panther’s OC, Brady was the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the incredibly dominant 2019 LSU Tigers.

DAVE BORGONZI - LINEBACKERS COACH

Borgonzi not only coached under Eberflus in Indianapolis, they coached together in Dallas too.

JAMES ROWE - CORNERBACKS COACH

Rowe would be another Colts coach following Eberflus. He’s only worked under Eberflus for one season, however, in 2021.

