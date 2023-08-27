Bears coaches have been impressed by Tyler Scott all preseason
Bears head coach talks about rookie Tyler Scott making plays on special teams
Bears coaches have been impressed by Tyler Scott all preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bears head coach talks about rookie Tyler Scott making plays on special teams
Bears coaches have been impressed by Tyler Scott all preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Brian Daboll's first season with the Giants was a success.
D.J. Moore had an exciting highlight for the Bears.
Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.