Bears coach says he didn’t tell Mitchell Trubisky not to talk

One of the peculiar moments of the week came when Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky told reporters that he was told not to talk about last week’s loss to the Packers.

But Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted the order did not come from him.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Nagy said those instructions were not from the coaching staff.

“Let me just tell you this — it didn’t come from me,” Nagy said. “What I’m trying to say is that I think the message that was being portrayed to him was, ‘Listen, we’re on to the next deal’ And it probably came out different than how he wanted it to come out.”

Being the quarterback in Chicago means every word and deed is going to the parsed, and Trubisky was coming off a dreadful opener. But Nagy said he was different on the practice field than the podium.

“He’s out there smiling and giggling out at practice and having a good time and that, to me, is what’s important,” Nagy said. “We’re gonna be focused in meetings, and there’s going to be times where you really got to zone in and make sure you’re extremely focused — as long as you’re not letting it affect your practices. And [Wednesday] I didn’t see that at all with him.”

It might not be the biggest deal for Trubisky, but it doesn’t project an image of confident leadership when people have to circle back and translate your press conferences the next day.