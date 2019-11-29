Bears coach on his quarterback: “Today was Mitch’s day”

Many Bears played well, or at least well enough to beat the Lions, yesterday.

But few had as active a role in it, or need it more, than Mitchell Tribusiky.

That’s why the Bears were so excited that their embattled quarterback got a break from his recent barrage of criticism (which was largely and fairly earned).

“Today was Mitch’s day,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said, via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com.

Trubisky finished 29-of-38 for 338 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.He also brought them back from an early deficit, hitting David Montgomery for the go-ahead touchdown with two-minutes and 17 seconds left in the game.

“I told him that’s what special players do right there,” Nagy said of the game-winner. “That was further in the progression. We were looking for a specific route and play, but he extended it and he made the decision — because right there, you basically have three points. Touchdown you win the game, but you have three so you don’t want to get in the situation where you lose that three points because you force a throw.”

His 118.1 passer rating was a breath of fresh air, after two straight sub-70 ratings against the Rams and Giants.

In fact, his only two games with passer ratings about 87 in the last eight games were against the Lions. If he’s truly going to progress as the face of the franchise, he’s eventually going to have to play well against better competition.