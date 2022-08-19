Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees Justin Fields improving, in preseason games and practices

Bears quarterback Justin Fields played just one series in Thursday night’s preseason win over the Seahawks, but in that one series, head coach Matt Eberflus saw the same thing he’s been seeing from Fields in practice: Improvement.

Fields went 5-for-7 for 39 yards, led the offense into field goal range for the Bears to take a 3-0 lead, and perhaps more importantly avoided taking any sacks despite repeatedly facing pressure behind a shaky offensive line. Eberflus said Fields’ solid play in the preseason game mirrored what he’s been showing on the practice field.

“I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”

Eberflus noted that Fields throws well on the move, something Bears fans often complained Fields wasn’t asked to do enough of last year under former head coach Matt Nagy.

“He does a really good job with the movement passes, the play-actions, in pocket, out of pocket, and to be able to deliver the ball,” Eberflus said. “So we’re excited about that.”

Fields’ development is the Bears’ top priority this season, and Eberflus is seeing progress.

