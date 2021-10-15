Bears coach joins Damien Williams in COVID-19 protocol

How Bears handling COVID-19 after two people go in protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the second time this year, COVID-19 has hit Halas Hall. One day after the Bears placed Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Matt Nagy announced that wide receivers coach Mike Furrey will not be at Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Packers, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Despite that, the Bears don’t seem concerned about a possible outbreak within the team. Coaches or staff didn’t have any special message or meeting for the players to protect themselves better outside of Halas Hall.

“We all go into this just kind of knowing and understanding that sometimes this could happen,” Nagy said. “Every team, every person, every player. But as it comes up, you deal with it and just like you went through it last year, it's kind of that next man up mentality.”

Some players were continuing to take the pandemic seriously, even if they were vaccinated, before two people had to go into the COVID-19 protocols.

“I mean, I follow rules,” said James Daniels. “There’s a state mandate to wear a mask indoors. So I wear a mask indoors. So personally for me it doesn’t change my level of concern or anything.”

For others, having a friend test positive has brought the pandemic back to the front of their minds.

“Just continue to wear your mask and things like that, even if you are vaccinated,” said Kindle Vildor. “Just something we’re looking into, making sure we’re still safe because COVID is still going on around.

“Just making sure we’re taking those extra steps, and like I said, continue to be safe and not thinking COVID is over or anything like that, and still taking it seriously like last year.”

With Williams expected to miss Sunday’s game on the reserve/COVID-19 list the Bears will turn to rookie Khalil Herbert and Ryan Nall to pick up the slack in the run game. Herbert led the Bears in carries (18), rushing yards (75) and YPC (4.2) in Week 5. From a staff standpoint, assistant wide receivers coach Chris Jackson will fill in for Furrey on Sunday.

Back in training camp the Bears also placed Eddie Goldman, Christian Jones, Elijah Wilkinson and Patrick Scales on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

