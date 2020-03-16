Bears closing all offices, ordering coaches to work from home

The Bears have taken more stringent measures to help combat COVID-19, ordering coaches and most others to work from home. The team announced its latest moves in a statement.

“Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in light of the recent directives from the State of Illinois and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Chicago Bears have closed their offices at Halas Hall, the downtown offices at 123 N. Wacker and at Soldier Field until further notice. Aside from a limited number of staff, all employees, including coaches, have been instructed to work remotely from home.

“With the closure of Halas Hall, free agency continuing as planned and with the CDC recommendation of no large gatherings of 50 or more people over the next eight weeks, the Bears will not host any media gatherings or in-person press conferences for the foreseeable future. Instead the Bears PR staff will be facilitating conference calls when and if a signing becomes official and is announced by the club.”

