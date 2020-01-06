Bears will get up-close look at QB Jalen Hurts in 2020 Senior Bowl

The 2020 Senior Bowl, the all-star game that brings together the nation's top senior NFL draft prospects in Mobile, Alabama and unofficially marks the start of draft season, is two weeks away. The Bears won't be one of the two coaching staffs at the game (that distinction belongs to the Bengals and Lions), but they'll have an army of scouts and front-office personnel on hand.

One position Chicago's scouts will pay close attention to is quarterback, and one of 2020's top prospects was confirmed as participating in the game Monday.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts is this year's top dual-threat quarterback prospect, and with the incredible success enjoyed by Ravens starter Lamar Jackson, the copy-cat league that is the NFL is certain to pay extra attention to him.

Hurts completed 69.7% of his passes in his first season under Sooners coach Lincoln Riley. He threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 1,298 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground. His production was remarkable and while the traditional football scout will advise against ignoring the box score, Hurts' deserves some extra praise.

Still, Hurts isn't without his limitations. His accuracy can be spotty at times and his decision-making isn't first-round worthy, but as a second-round prospect, he'll be highly coveted. The Bears currently own two second-round picks (No.s 43 and 50), which could be within striking distance for Hurts.

That said, if Hurts has a big week in Mobile and dominates the 2020 NFL scouting combine, he could sneak into the back-end of Round 1 and leave the Bears looking elsewhere on Day 2.

